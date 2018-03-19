Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) –Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda released a new song in support of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students getting ready for the ‘March For Our Lives’ rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

The song is called “Found Tonight” and is a collaboration between Miranda and Grammy and Tony-winning Singer and Actor Ben Platt.

The artists said a portion of the proceeds from the track will go to the March For Our Lives initiative.

The song is actually a mashup of the musical Hamilton’s “The Story of Tonight” and “You Will Be Found” from the musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”