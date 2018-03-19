Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
ST PETERSBURG (CBSMiami/AP) — If anyone should know better than to drink and drive, it’s someone that works in law enforcement.

A Florida sheriff’s lieutenant is charged with driving under the influence after she was spotted driving backward and honking her horn in the middle of the night.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Lt. Christi Ruhtz also was fired from the department where she had worked for 19 years.

A deputy reported finding Ruhtz driving in reverse and honking her horn just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Largo.

The sheriff’s office said Ruhtz performed poorly on a field sobriety test and initially refused a breath test as part of a criminal investigation.

She did provide a breath sample, which is a condition of employment in such circumstances, and that test showed a blood alcohol level of .14. The legal limit is .08.

A phone listing found for Ruhtz was disconnected.

