Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Eating healthy is often easier said than done.

So we look for tips and tricks to simplify things a bit.

You’ve probably heard each of the next four nutrition tips several times over the years, but today’s “Lauren’s List” is here to tell you, you can ignore them… sort of.

Shop The Perimeter

I’ve seen this tip on countless lists. The point being, if you only shop the perimeter of the store, where the produce, meats, eggs, and dairy are located, you’ll skip out on the processed stuff in the center aisles. As registered dietitian and educator Sally Kuzemchak writes in Parents.com, if you don’t go to the middle of the store, you might miss things like nuts, oats, dry beans and lentils! Plus, at my grocery store, the bakery and wine section are on the perimeter of the store, so this tip just doesn’t always apply.

Avoid Ingredients You Can’t Pronounce

This seems like a good way to always know exactly what you are putting in your body. If you can’t say it, why would you eat it? But, the reality is, sometimes those long complicated names are just synonyms for something else. Acetic acid is vinegar and sodium bicarbonate is baking soda. Lactobacillus acidophilus is a strain of beneficial bacteria that’s good for the gut and often incorporated in yogurts. No need to skip it altogether.

Only Buy Organic

Organic foods are great! But there are also healthy non-organic options out there and researchers haven’t found evidence that organic produce is healthier in terms of nutrition or that eating organic is better for long-term health. Plus, nutritionists say a non-organic fruit or vegetable is still healthier than eating an entire bag of organic cheesy puff snacks.

Skip Full-Fat Dairy

Sounds counterintuitive, but drinking full-fat milk may actually be better for your waistline. It’s been linked to lower body weight among kids, possibly because it’s more filling and prevents overeating. Check with your healthcare provider to see what they suggest based on your specific needs and body type.

Do you follow these tips or do you ignore them?

Let me know on Facebook or Twitter.