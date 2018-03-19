This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Some Twitter users accused Carrey of shaming because of the unflattering portrait. Others were critical of his use of Christian. Some also claimed Carrey is part of the Illuminati, while others taunted the actor over his ex-girlfriend’s suicide.

A spokeswoman for Carrey confirms it is his painting. But she would not confirm it is Sanders.

Monday afternoon, Carrey tweeted another one of his paintings and wrote, “If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy… “THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS”

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy… “THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

The White House has not returned a message seeking comment.