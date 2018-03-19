Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Club Mokai will reopen this week after a stunt involving a horse forced it to shut down and prompted a criminal investigation.

The club is set to reopen on Wednesday after they admitted to all 5 violations in connection with the stunt including animal cruelty. They will also have to pay over 12,000 to the city in the next 10 days and will also make a donation to a horse rescue organization.

Mokai lost their license earlier this month after a horse carrying a man and a woman in a bikini was lead into the crowded nightclub.

Ixamar Palumbo posted a video on Facebook which showed the horse’s entrance.

The white horse, out of its element and appearing uncomfortable, took a nasty spill on to the club’s hard floor and knocked the woman off its back. People could be heard screaming, stunned as the animal struggled to get back on its feet.

The handler then tries to maneuver it out of the crowd.

Other videos were posted on social media of the horse.

The video reached Miami Beach police which launched a joint investigation with Miami Beach Code Enforcement

CBS4 News reached club owner, Roman Jones, by phone when it happened. At the time, Jones denied any part in the incident with the horse and said the “horse is not hurt.” Authorities were later able to confirm the horse was “healthy and safe.”

The incident involving the horse may not have been the first time the club employed live animals for entertainment.

Viewers sent CBS4 social media photos that on one occasion purport to show a camel being lead through the place, and another photo of a different horse in the club, with the name Mokai painted on its coat.