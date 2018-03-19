Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Over two dozen people gathered with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz for her second roundtable on gun safety since the Parkland school shooting.

The discussion was held at the Sunrise Police Department and included community activists, victims, and survivors of gun violence.

One of the most visible voices on the issue was there as well – Fred Guttenberg – whose daughter Jaime was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th.

He says guns have to be part of the discussion if there is to be any meaningful change.

“This for me is not partisan. This is life or death and if anybody wants to test that theory, all you need to do is invite me to any conversation on either side of this issue as long as you agree we will talk about guns because that’s the problem,” said Guttenberg. “The only discussion about guns and how to limit the casualties seems to involve me going to meetings on one side of the political aisle but I am desperate to go wherever I can to have this conversation to bring about rational, sane, common sense gun safety measures.”

Guttenberg says he is leaving Friday to attend the March For Our Lives rally being held this weekend in Washington, D.C.

This past weekend there was a gun buy-back program where over 100 weapons were turned in. It’s seen as a start.

Congresswoman Wasserman Shultz says there are three big pieces of federal legislation she has continued to champion including a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and closing background check loopholes.