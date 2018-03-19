Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN, TX (CBSMiami) – For the fourth time this month a bomb has detonated in Austin, Texas.

While the latest package bomb was different from the other three but police are working under the assumption that they are all linked.

It happened Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. Police say two men in their twenties were injured while either riding or pushing their bikes in a residential neighborhood.

“It is very possible that this device was a device that was activated by someone either handling, kicking or coming in contact with a trip wire that activated the device,“ said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Police say the men’s injuries are not life-threatening.

People who live in the area are looking for answers.

“I don’t know if this is malicious or if this was just an accident. But I’m kind of scared that it’s related to what’s been happening,” said one woman.

She’s referring to a package bomb that exploded March 2nd, killing one man. Two more package bombs detonated on March 12th, killing a teen and wounding two others.

Police said Sunday night’s explosion is likely related to the other three, even though the method of detonation is different this time. Also different this time was the location. Sunday’s bombing was in southwest Austin. The other three were in the eastern part of the city.