MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traffic in the area of the fallen pedestrian bridge at FIU will remain an issue for at least the immediate future.

traffic pattern Traffic To Remain An Issue In Area Of FIU Bridge Collapse

SW 8th Street detour (Source: Florida Highway Patrol)

Florida Highway Patrol says the area of Southwest 8th Street that is currently shut down, between 107th Avenue and 117th Avenue, will stay closed indefinitely.

That means traffic in the area will continue to be impacted in a major way.

All drivers are being diverted southbound at 107th Avenue to Coral Way, and then northbound onto 117th Avenue to access the Florida Turnpike.

Gallery: Scene of the FIU Bridge Collapse 

FHP brought in extra road signs to assist drivers with detour routes.

Students returning to FIU on Monday are being asked to carpool in order to help minimize the number of vehicles in the area.

