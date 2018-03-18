Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Crews have been working nonstop since the tragic events on Thursday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University.

Workers have been trying to dig through tons of debris to recover the victims and clear the rubble so the extremely busy area of Southwest 8th Street can reopen.

Saturday night officials gave an update that the last of the victims inside those crushed cars have been removed from underneath the bridge.

Police say the final total of people who died will stand at six.

The names of the all victims have now been released by authorities.

Police confirmed the deaths of Ronaldo Fraga Hernandez, Oswald Gonzalez and Alberto Arias.

FIU student Alexa Duran was also one of the victims. She was majoring in political science and looking forward to law school one day.

Her heartbroken uncle says people need to be held accountable for Alexa’s death.

“It’s too late for my niece, it’s too late for the other families’ children that were lost in there or relatives that were lost in there,” said Joe Smitha. “I want people to step up and say ‘I was the one responsible.’ Come out of the shadows, where are you people?”

Alexa’s body was inside one of the cars that was finally removed on Saturday.

Also losing their lives under the bridge were two men, including one who was working on the structure.

37-year-old Navaro Brown was employed by a structural technology company.

He was one of the ten people injured who were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center but sadly, he died there.

Brandon Brownfield was believed to be inside one of the other cars that was removed Saturday night.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.