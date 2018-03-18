Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University released some valuable information on Sunday in advance of classes resuming Monday morning.

This comes as students will be returning to campus for the first time following last week’s deadly pedestrian bridge collapse.

The school will be holding a moment of silence on Monday at 1:47 p.m. to honor the six lives that were lost when the bridge came down on unsuspecting motorists.

FIU asks students to join in “from where you are at that moment.”

There will be a blood drive taking place on Tuesday, March 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lot 33, which is adjacent to the Graham Center Ballrooms on the FIU campus.

On Wednesday the FIU Student Government Association scheduled a vigil that will begin at 10 a.m. in the Graham Center Ballrooms.

The school asks anyone who would like to leave flowers or other items in remembrance of the victims, to do so after the vigil ends near the billboards located at the intersection of Southwest 107th Avenue and 8th Street.

FIU made sure to advise students of the ongoing road closures related to the collapse.

Southwest 8th Street remains closed indefinitely between 107th Avenue and 117th Avenue as crews work to clear the bridge debris and reopen the road.

Additionally, the eastbound exits from the Florida Turnpike are also closed.