WASHINGOTN (CBSMiami) – One day after Andrew McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, CBS News has learned the one time FBI Deputy Director is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling and possible obstruction of justice by the Trump campaign.

McCabe isn’t going quietly after the career FBI employee was canned by Sessions.

The former number two in charge of the FBI kept memos of his conversations with President Trump detailing what happened during the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

McCabe has turned those documents over to special counsel Robert Mueller, which could provide important corroboration of Comey’s accounts for the obstruction of justice investigation.

In a statement, the attorney general said McCabe was terminated for authorizing the disclosure of sensitive information to the media and that he “lacked candor – including under oath – on multiple occasions.”

“All FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal,” Sessions said.

McCabe was a frequent target of President Trump for his roles in the Hillary Clinton email and Russia investigations.

The president tweeted Andrew McCabe fired, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI.

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

Now the president’s personal lawyer said Mueller should end his Russian investigation, which he claimed was manufactured by Comey.

On Cbs Saturday Morning, Ben Goldberger of Time Magazine weighed in on the political ramifications.

“The firing itself, the timing of the firing, McCabe’s response to it,” Goldberger explained. “Also the president’s response last night ensure that the scrutiny on the special counsel investigation is only going to intensify.”

McCabe was fired less than two days before his 50th birthday and scheduled retirement date, putting his full pension in jeopardy.

Since the firing, Democrats on Capitol Hill have taken to Twitter to offer McCabe a temporary federal job so he can still receive his pension benefits.