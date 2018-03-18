Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Questions remain after a group of motorcyclists were hit on the side of a Florida highway.
Authorities say a man crashed into four motorcycles stopped along the Florida Turnpike, killing one rider and injuring two others.
Florida Highway Patrol reports 23-year-old Sean Marlin of Sunrise veered his pickup truck off the Turnpike Saturday night and struck a group of motorcycles from Georgia.
Pronounced dead at the scene was 53-year-old John Hawkins of Atlanta.
Authorities say 52-year-old Angela Richardson of Atlanta was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and 62-year-old Thomas Nunn of Smyrna, Georgia, sustained minor injuries. A fourth motorcyclist, 55-year-old Raphael Holmes of Stone Mountain, Georgia, wasn’t injured.
Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Marlin wasn’t injured in the crash.
