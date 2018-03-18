Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the case of a deadly hit and run that took place on a South Florida highway in early February.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that Earl Lewis was arrested over the weekend. He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Sunday.

Lewis is accused of killing a father and son who were standing on the side of the on-ramp from the Florida Turnpike to the Dolphin Expressway eastbound, stealing one of their vehicles and driving with a suspended license.

On February 9th, Cesar Eduardo Cepeda, 34, was driving his pickup truck when he lost control and hit a guardrail at around 5 a.m.

Cepeda called his father, Jose Eduardo Cepeda Luna, who immediately came to the scene to help his son.

While the two were standing next to Cepeda’s truck, a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro driving in the same direction veered off the road, striking and killing the two men.

The driver of the Camaro, now identified by authorities as Lewis, then stole Luna’s Chevy Equinox and fled the scene..

The Equinox was located later that day by Florida Highway Patrol, abandoned in Homestead.

At the time, FHP located the owner of the Camaro but that person was not considered a person of interest.

CBS4 was told that the owner of the Camaro gave names to FHP of people who had access to the vehicle.

According to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald, DNA evidence inside the recovered Equinox led police to Lewis, though it is not yet known whether Lewis was on the list of possible drivers given to authorities by the Camaro owner.