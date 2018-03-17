Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CBSMiami/AP) — A Harvard panel next week on gun violence and gun reforms will include six students who survived last month’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

The Ivy League school says it’s hosting them Tuesday for a panel called “#NEVERAGAIN: How Parkland Students are Changing the Conversation on Guns.”

It’s expected to include students Ryan Deitsch, Matt Deitsch, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky and Alex Wind.

They and others from their school have become gun-control activists in the wake of the February 14th shooting that killed 17 people, including 14 students.

Their efforts recently helped spur passage of a Florida law curbing access to assault rifles.

Harvard says the panel will be moderated by Meighan Stone, a fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

