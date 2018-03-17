Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Overlooking the ocean on Fort Lauderdale Beach is Burlock Coast Seafare and Spirits.

Inside the kitchen Executive Chef Paula DaSilva prepares the seafood inspired menu that has also has a wide range of options for meat lovers as well.

Burlock Coast has its own market place where beach goers can order made to go sandwiches as well. The casual but stylish restaurant has become a popular bar scene with nightly happy hour and drink specials.

Bartender JP prepared one of their signature cocktails called Rum Runner’s Remorse for CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo in this week’s exclusive series “Digital Bite.

Lisa said she had no remorse after trying this delicious tropical creation.

Rum Runner’s Remorse: