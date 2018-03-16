Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The White House is busy trying to extinguish rumors President Trump is ready to fire more staffers.

“We don’t have any personnel changes at this time,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday.

Chief of Staff General John Kelly met with reporters Friday morning to try and dispel the notion he’s resigning.

And the White House shot down stories the president will soon replace National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

“The president said that it was not accurate, that he had no intention of changing, that they had a great working relationship and he looked forward to continue working with him,” Sanders said.

Despite reassurances, both administration and congressional sources tell CBS News McMaster is at risk of losing his job.

Mcmaster, a three star general, and President Trump never really gelled.

Former UN ambassador John Bolton is a leading candidate to take the position if the president makes a change.

McMaster did meet with President Trump at the White House on Friday.

This White House has already seen big changes, with more than 20 senior staffers who’ve been fired, resigned or reassigned.

Names being floated as a possible successor for the chief of staff position include budget director Mick Mulvaney and former campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski.