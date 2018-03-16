Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
KEY BISCAYNE (CBSMiami/AP) — One of the best in women’s tennis won’t be playing next week in South Florida.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Miami Open because of a left forearm injury.

Sharapova announced the decision on Friday.

She’ll be replaced in the main draw by American Jennifer Brady.

Sharapova lost in the first round at Indian Wells last week and in the third round of the Australian Open in January.

She returned to the tour last year after a 15-month doping ban.

The women’s field includes eight-time Key Biscayne champion Serena Williams and No. 1-ranked Simona Halep.

The men’s field includes defending champion Roger Federer and six-time Key Biscayne champ Novak Djokovic.

