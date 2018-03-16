Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The flowers have withered, the candles burned down, and the teddy bears faded.

On Thursday, the makeshift memorial at Pines Trail Park for the 17 people who died in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High was removed.

The Parkland Historical Society said it was another step in moving forward.

“This is not an easy day, but we all realize that it is an important job, one that needs to be done, one that needs to be done professionally, and with reverence to the individuals that lost their lives and their families,” said Jeff Schwartz, president of the society.

Some of the items have been saved for a future display.

The park needs to make room for the 20-thousand people expected to attend a March 4 Our Lives event on March 24th.