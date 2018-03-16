Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The festival that has been dubbed as the fastest growing jazz and R&B festival in the U.S. is back on this weekend at the Hard Rock Stadium as the 13th Annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo caught up with Connie Kinnard, of The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, while attending FMAC: Film Music Art and Culture- pre-festival conference.

“It’s a long extended weekend of great things around music culture art diversity. Each year they bring such star-studded talent to Miami- it is in Miami Gardens. This year there is so many great talents. I’ll start out with one of the big names and that’s Anita Baker,” said Kinnard.

Baker is ending her touring career in Miami and she will perform Sunday night.

Other artists booked through the weekend include Chaka Kahn, Fantasia and the legendary singer/songwriter and Motown producer Smokey Robinson. Robinson is credited with recording some 4,000 songs and 37 top 40 hits.

Petrillo caught up with the music legend at the Miami launch of his new self-titled vintage wines.

“These wines are wines I actually like. If I know I’m going to drink something because I’m not a big drinker, I want something that I would like and that, more importantly, everyone is going to like. I really love these wines and I’m proud of them,” Robinson said.

Robinson will take to the stage Saturday evening. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked if it’s still a thrill for him every time he performs live.

“I can’t find a replacement for it. I retired for 3 years. I was climbing the walls. It’s the one thing I love to do. I still get a thrill and find such joy in it,” he said.

Organizers anticipate some 70,000 festivalgoers through the weekend which also includes food and vendors. It’s money into the local economy and it’s good news about Miami Gardens.

“This is the good stuff. Good stuff is happening in Miami Gardens and that’s one of the things from a community standpoint. We want to let people know there’s a lot going in Miami Gardens,” said Kinnard.

Jazz in the Gardens officially kicks off Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. For ticket info visit: www.jazzinthegardens.com . For more information on Smokey Robinson’s wines, visit www.smokeyrobinsonwines.com .