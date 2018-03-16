Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on a hero among us.

Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we introduce you to World War II veteran Fredrick Marvilla who recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

Marvilla was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942, shortly after celebrating his wedding.

Overseas he was assigned as a clerk typist, writing letters of condolences to the families of the men that did not make it home. Speaking multiple languages, he also worked as an interpreter for U.S. troops to bridge the language gap when they were fighting side by side with allies.

“Being an interpreter, I think was my greatest contribution. I’m proud that I did a little bit to help to win the war,” he said.

Marvilla was recently honored at a Florida Panthers game for his service but nothing could top the fact that along with being honored, he also celebrated his 100th birthday at the game.

On behalf of CBS4 we would like to wish Frederick a happy belated birthday and thank you for serving our country.