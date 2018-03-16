Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Nearly 600,000 pacifiers are being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects 590,000 Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier and teether holders.

Eight styles of the product are being recalled because the snap on a ribbon can detach, which could pose a choking hazard.

dr brown pacifier recall Nearly 600,000 Pacifiers Recalled Due To Potential Choking Hazard

Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders being recalled because the snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children, according to the CPSC. (Courtesy: CPSC)

The products were sold at various stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Toys R Us and Target from August 2015 through March 2018.

There have been 67 reports of the snap detaching from the ribbon. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

