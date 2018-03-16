Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Florida International University student is among the at least 6 people who died in the bridge collapse, officials confirmed Friday.

Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez did not release the identity but said he or she did attend the university.

The collapse injured 9 people, according to Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

As for the victims still under the rubble, rescue operations have shifted to recovery.

‘We’ve determined there are no longer any survivors,” said Miami-Dade Fire Chief Dave Downey, adding that they exhausted all of their search and rescue capabilities last night.

Now, the aim is to recover the remains of the victims.

“Our primary focus is to remove all of the cars and all of the victims in a dignified manner and not compromise the investigation in the process,” said Deputy Mayor Maurice Kemp on Friday.

The question as to how many total dead there are remains. Police say they expect that number to go up.

“We expect to find other individuals down there,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.

During a Friday morning press conference, the police director shied away from an exact number.

“We’re not even going to talk numbers,” said Perez.

As of Friday morning, authorities have not released the identities of the victims killed in the collapse.

“We cannot confirm identities of who is in there, so we’re caught in a bad place right now. The last thing we want to do is disclose names,” said Perez. “We’re trying to navigate through some difficult times.”

A family reunification center has been set up at FIU’s campus in the Student Academic Success Center (SASC), Room 100. Families or friends worried that someone they know could have been a victim can call 305 348-3481.

