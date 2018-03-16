Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are trying to find out what caused a pedestrian bridge to come tumbling down at Florida International University crushing the cars under it and killing 6 people.

“Our entire purpose for being here is to find out what happened so we can keep it from happening again,” said Chairman Robert Sumwalt.

Investigators have met with state, local and federal officials and did a general walk-thru of the area but don’t have immediate access to the scene due to search and recovery efforts. They’ve brought a team of 15 people at the site.

“They have expertise in civil engineering, material science, human factors, survival factors, and we’ve brought in our specialist from the office of Transportation Disaster Assistance,” said Sumwalt.

While Miami-Dade Police are conducting a homicide investigation, NTSB is an independent federal agency that is investigating the cause of the collapse.

“We are working with the local officials but we are conducting an independent investigation that is not in any way related to any possible criminal charges,” said Sumwalt.

Friday morning, they were looking for witnesses who saw the collapse and they were asking anyone who had pictures or video of the collapse to please contact them at witness@ntsb.gov.

Chopper4 was over the scene just before 9 a.m. and an NTSB investigator could be seen talking to Deputy Mayor Kemp. Investigators arrived first on the scene late Thursday evening.

There are conflicting reports about what may have caused the collapse. Senator Marco Rubio, in a tweet, said the cables that suspended the bridge had been loosened and “the engineering firm ordered that they be tightened. They were being tightened when it collapsed,” and attached a video of the bridge collapse.

The cables that suspend the #Miami bridge had loosened & the engineering firm ordered that they be tightened. They were being tightened when it collapsed today. https://t.co/9Uc9EUsDYY — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 16, 2018

That had not been confirmed by Miami-Dade Police as of Friday morning.

“I don’t even know if there was a stress test…I can’t confirm that,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.

Deputy Mayor Maurice Kemp echoed Perez’s comment as well.

As for NTSB investigators getting full access, that will be once the search and recovery efforts are done. Sumwalt predicts that once investigators get full access, they will be there about 5 to 7 days.

There are also investigators with OSHA and the FBI’s Evidence Response Team at the site.

