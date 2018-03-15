Filed Under:Local TV, Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, Youth Fair

WEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — It’s that time of year when Ferris wheels, roller coasters and elephant ears take over Miami. The Miami Dade County Youth Fair opens Thursday, March 15.

The ferris wheel at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair at Tamiami Park in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

This year, there’s something new in addition to the thrilling rides and fabulous food, a parking fee.

With the parking fee, visitors now get multiple access points and a tram service to the entrance,

Drivers can enter the parking areas through entrances on Southwest 112th and 114th avenues at 24th Street, or through Southwest 21st and 22nd streets at 117th Avenue.

There are  five tram stations throughout Tamiami Park, where take visitors to the fair’s main gate and back. The trams, which carry 76 people each, will run continuously during hours of operation.

The Parking fee is $8.00 if purchased ahead of time online or $10.00 if purchased at the fairgrounds.

The Preferred parking is area is between $15 to $30 depending on demand.

Those with handicap tags can park for free.

The Miami-Dade Youth Fair and Exposition runs from March 15 through April 8.

The fair will be closed March 19-20 and April 2-3.

Ranked the largest fair in the state and one of the top 35 fairs throughout North America, the 21-day festival features exciting rides, live concert performances, delicious fair food, and livestock and agricultural competitions attract more than half a million visitors every year and exhibits the academic and artistic work of more than 45,000 local students.

Admission is $14 and the unlimited ride wristband is $30.

Click here for more information.

 

