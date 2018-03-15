Filed Under:Florida, Local TV, St. Petersburg, Trailer Dangling

St. Petersburg (CBSMiami) — The trailer of a recreational vehicle dangled over an overpass in St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday around noon.

The trailer’s back wheels were hanging over the Interstate-275 pass, directly above Interstate-175. Crews attached a yellow pulley from a St. Petersburg fire truck to keep it from falling.

A wrecker and its crews then used a crane to gently lift the trailer back onto the highway.

There was a roadblock in the northbound lanes of I-175 while all this was going on.

St. Pete fire officials say the trailer went off the road after three vehicles were involved in a crash. No one was hurt.

