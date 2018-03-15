Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – Newly released surveillance video shows the moments after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The redacted footage, released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, shows only the outside portion of the school the moments after the confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire on February 14th, killing 17 people.

CBS4 is currently reviewing the video.

CBS4’s Carey Codd reports the video shows School Resource Officer Scot Peterson at the campus.

You see Deputy Peterson and another person on the campus responding. You can see them take off running. It appears that they get into a golf cart at 2:22:45 – around the time, according to BSO logs, that Cruz has already been in the 1200 building on the campus and has already fired many rounds.

The golf cart comes back into view at 2:23:37 and you see Peterson and another person emerge. Peterson walks over to 700 building on the campus and takes up a position and reportedly does not move from that spot. It’s consistent with what Broward Sheriff Scott Israel had said in a news conference a week or two after the shooting.

At 2:24:10, Peterson is obscured by a pole. This is right around the time the BSO Timeline says that Cruz is working his way through the freshman building. It is believed that at this time, shots were still being fired.

We do know, from Peterson’s radio transmissions, that he was hearing shots fired and that he believed it was coming from the 1200 building.

This video now confirms Peterson did not go into the 1200 building. It appears that once the shots ended, a few seconds after Cruz had left the building, Peterson put out a call over the radio for units to stay away from the building.

They released the footage Thursday, just days after a Florida judge ruled it should be made public as part of a lawsuit.

The judge agreed with news outlets, including CBS4, that the video should be released citing strong public interest.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office and School Board had resisted the video release, saying it was exempt from disclosure in part because it was evidence in an active investigation.

Authorities say it depicts actions during the shooting by former deputy Scot Peterson, who was armed and assigned to the school but never went inside.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces 34 murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting.

The release of the footage comes one day after National Walkout Day, where survivors of the shooting and students nationwide walked out of their classrooms to send a message something needs to change when it comes to school safety and gun laws.

