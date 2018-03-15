Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities continue to work on a horrible scene after a pedestrian bridge came crashing down on several cars waiting at a red light just off the campus of Florida International University.

At least four people are dead and efforts continue to uncover the vehicles that were crushed by the 950 ton bridge.

FIU set up a reunification center on campus in the wake of the disaster.

Throughout Thursday evening, a handful of people arrived at the Student Academic Success center hoping to get information on loved ones who may have been injured in the bridge collapse.

Inside the center, Red Cross workers, clergy and FIU staff attended to Family members and friends.

Gallery: Scene of the FIU Bridge Collapse

Manny Perez and Lynett Gomez drove to the campus seeking information on their missing friend, FIU freshman Alexa Duraan.

“We drove to the hospital and everyone is broken up,” Perez said. “We came here seeking answers.”

“It hurts,” added Gomez, who is a sorority sister of Duraan. “I hope she is found soon.”

They say Duraan was driving under the bridge when it collapsed. A passenger in the car, another FIU student managed to escape and he’s hospitalized at Kendall Regional.

“He was able to get out but we haven’t been able to find out where she is,” Perez said.

They say Duraan is from Miami Lakes and attended Archbishop McCarthy High School.

“It’s a blessing from God I wasn’t under that bridge,” Perez said. “I drive it a million times a day.”