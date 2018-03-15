FIU Pedestrian Bridge Collapse | The Latest | Student Witness Tries To Help |Photo Gallery
Filed Under:Amber Diaz, Bridge Collapse, FIU, Florida International University, Local TV, Pedestrian Bridge, Sweetwater

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — At least one person is dead and several others are hurt after the FIU-Sweetwater ‘University City’ bridge came crashing down.

“It’s a very sad day in our city, a very sad day, ” said witness Jose Meija.

A large section of the bridge was just put in place on Saturday.

“It was just unveiled on Saturday,” said Meija. “Why was there traffic open on Calle Ocho? I don’t understand that.”

In an ironic twist, Mejia was nearby having coffee talking about the bridge when all of a sudden it came down.

“We hear a bang, and I look and I say ‘no the bridge,’” he explained. “We all ran I have pictures before they even cornered it and you see all the cars stuck under that bridge and there was nothing we can do.”

The main portion of the bridge weighs 950 tons.

It was built next to Southwest 8th Street using a technique that was meant to keep workers, commuters and pedestrians safe, as well as prevent traffic tie-ups.

Joseph Gonzalez was driving under the bridge minutes before this happened.

“As soon as I opened the door I heard an explosion,” he said. “I didn’t know what it was I told my mom, ‘mom something happened.’ I’m blessed it wasn’t us but at the same time I feel hurt because that’s family. It would’ve been us, I have two kids you understand me?”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch