MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the wake of Thursday’s deadly pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University, motorists who frequent the area will need to take note of some road closures.

The bridge, which had just been installed on Saturday, weighed 950 tons and was located at Southwest 109th Avenue and 8th Street.

It came down early Thursday afternoon and trapped eight cars underneath.

At least four people are confirmed to have died but search and rescue efforts are still ongoing, as of Thursday night.

Due to the horrible accident, Major Christopher Dellapietra with Florida Highway Patrol explained that the roadway around the collapse will be shut down for an extended period of time.

“This is going to be a long and arduous investigation and we’d urge motorists to avoid traveling in the area of Southwest 8th Street. It will be closed from 107th Avenue to the east and 117th Avenue to the west until further notice.”

Additionally, the Florida Turnpike exit ramp to Southwest 8th Street eastbound will also be closed.