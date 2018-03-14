Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, School Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Inspired by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, thousands of students across the U.S. put down their books Wednesday and walked out of their school in a symbolic call for tougher gun control measures.

Organizers say nearly three thousand walkouts lasting 17 minutes took place in local time zones at 10 a.m. Some protesters, however, got an early start.

Outside the White House, thousands of children could be seen holding signs and chanting for change and for politicians to “listen.” More than 2,000 high-school age protesters observed 17 minutes of silence outside the White House.

An organizer counted down the seconds until 10 a.m. and the protesters spent the 17 minutes sitting on the ground with their backs turned to the White House as a nearby church bell chimed.

They also turned their backs on the Capitol.

The protests, organized by the Women’s March Youth, came one month to the day after 14 students and three teachers at Stoneman Douglas High were killed in a mass school shooting.

Nationwide, school administrators had mixed reactions to the protests. While some supported the movement, others threatened to discipline students who took part.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch