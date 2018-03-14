Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Students took a 17-mile journey to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – 1 month after the deadly shooting at the school.

The students were very passionate and had a lot to say. They were determined to make the journey to raise awareness about their concerns.

They marched North on University Drive and West on Orange Drive and North again on Pine Island Road to Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School through Plantation and Sunrise and through Tamarac, Coral Springs, and Parkland.

Nova Southeastern University 11th grader Thalia Perez organized the event in which about fifty students took part.

“We’re marching to honor 17 lives and to also make a statement to all the politicians that we are not giving up without a change,” said Perez.

Most say they want stricter gun laws, a ban on semi-automatic weapons, more efficient background and mental health checks.

“I’m marching to make a difference and marching to make a change. We need a change right now. This needs to change. We can’t have people in schools, concerts and malls in fear for their lives. We need to feel safe. Parkland, Columbine, Sandy Hook, this is happening too many times. This needs to stop now,” said Senior Sam Morim.

“I’m doing this because politicians won’t listen to us right now. We will not stop until they do. We want change and we have got to get it,” said Senior Sam Blum.

The signs show what they’ve been thinking about more than ever in the past month.

“I believe with this walk of 17 miles that you would think legislators and congressmen can come together and make a difference and pass some laws. I know it is really complex but there can be solutions,” said Senior Jared Plotka.

They hope their message will be heard.

“We’ve had enough and honestly it is not fair that students cannot go to school and feel safe. It is time for a change and time to ban guns and have the option for students to be safe and have an education without fearing that one day you will be shot,” said 10th grader Camilla Maionica.

“In the past, we feel many are forgotten from our national consciousness. We refuse to let that happen. This time we refuse to let kids become another statistic,” said Senior Gabriel Frydman.

Students said they plan to keep up the pressure. A number say they will be involved with future demonstrations.