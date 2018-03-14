Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The school superintendents of Miami-Dade and Broward public schools are standing behind their students’ right to protest during a nationwide walkout Wednesday to mark the one month anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

At 10 a.m., local time, hundreds of students nationwide are expected to leave their classrooms for 17 minutes, one minute for each of the victims killed in the Parkland shooting. The protest will not only be in memory of those who died but a call for gun reform – including keeping guns out of schools.

More than 300 thousand students nationwide are expected to take part in the walkouts.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie have embraced the movement as long as it is peaceful and does not disrupt school operations.

To our aware, responsible, and inspiring @MDCPS students. Remember that while civil disobedience will be embraced today, your personal safety & that of those around you must be protected. Use your judgement as you stand for what you believe in. Represent us well. #ParklandStrong — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 14, 2018

Runcie took note on Twitter of a banner put up near Stoneman Douglas High with a quote from the school’s namesake which embodies the spirit of the protest.

“Be a nuisance when it counts. Do your part to inform and stimulate the public to join your action. Be depressed, discouraged, & disappointed at failure & the disheartening effects of ignorance, greed, corruption & bad politics – but never give up.” ~ M.S.D. https://t.co/4nwNVBqxqs — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) March 14, 2018

Runcie says he will allow school staff to accompany their students to keep them safe.

In both districts, students have been urged not to leave the campus.

The Archdiocese of Miami says at Catholic high schools, students will leave their classrooms and go to a school location where they will participate in 17 minutes of silence and conduct a prayer service.