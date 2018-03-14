Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State could be the first change in his cabinet.

“I’m really at a point where we’re getting very close to having the cabinet and other things that I want,” said President Trump.

That may be an ominous sign for others believed to be on the outs with President Trump.

Veterans Secretary David Shulkin is rumored to be among those who might be the next to go. His department has seen turmoil in the political ranks and he was reprimanded for using taxpayer dollars to pay for his wife’s trip to Europe.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson spent $31,000 on a new dining room set for his office.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster doesn’t see eye to eye with the president on issues such as the Iran nuclear deal.

The president has never been pleased that Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation.

“He should not have recused himself, almost immediately after he took office and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me prior to taking office and I would have quite simply picked someone else,” said President Trump back on July 25, 2017.

Sessions defended the decision again this weekend.

“I was advised by the professional people in the department and I felt like I had to recuse myself,” said Sessions.

Democrats call the turnover within the Trump administration “chaos.”

“I’ve never seen a presidential administration so basically disorganized, at war with one another creating such huge problems for the country,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The Trump administration has had more turnover than any previous administration over the same time period.

The president is reportedly considering replacing Shulkin with Energy Secretary Rick Perry.