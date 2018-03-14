Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – At 10:00 a.m., thousands of students nationwide are expected to walk out of their schools to commemorate the 17 victims killed in the Parkland school shooting.

It’s been a month since the South Florida community was rocked by the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

School districts are preparing for hundreds of thousands of students to take part in the #NeverAgain protest.

School superintendents in South Florida are embracing the protest but are asking for it to be peaceful.

Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie is hoping the walkouts can be positive.

“We are proud of our students’ focus and determination to turn their grief and outrage into action, as they dedicate themselves to effecting positive change in this country,” wrote Runcie in a letter he sent students home with on Monday. “Staff will not interfere with peaceful student-led protests or gatherings at schools.”

Runcie went on to say he wants school staff to stay with the kids to keep them safe.

Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendence Alberto Carvalho also said they will allow peaceful protests in a letter sent to parents on Monday.

The deadly shooting sparked debate and movement when it came to school safety and gun laws.

Last week, Florida passed laws allowing schools districts to arm school staff.

While most school boards, including Miami-Dade and Broward, are not interested, the measure is now in a federal proposal put out by President Donald Trump on Monday.

The plan calls for “rigorous” firearm training for some teachers, Congress to provide legislation to make background checks more effective and more mental health resources.

The resident is pulling back on previous comments about raising the minimum age nationwide from 18 to 21 to buy an assault rifle.

The White House admitted Monday they don’t have support in Congress.

The president’s proposal will likely be in the crosshairs of national walkouts Wednesday.

Stoneman Douglas survivors continue to raise their voices.

Over the weekend, several survivors shared their firsthand accounts of what happened on social media.

The teenagers wrote the graphic details of what they witnessed.

Counselors are still available in all district school and school staff are being encouraged to help students share their feelings about the tragedy.

Crisis support information is available here.

Also, if you see something, say something. Information and tips can be shared anonymously in the following ways:

• Call 754-321-0911

• Email school911@browardschools.com

• Text CRIMES 274637 – the message must begin with SBBC

• Submit online via broward.k12.fl.us/siu/siunew/tipsemail.asp