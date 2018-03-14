Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – He likes his work, and he’s good at what he does.

The FBI is saying that one man is responsible for at least ten South Florida bank robberies and they’re intensifying efforts to get him off the streets.

FBI calls the robber ‘the business bandit’ because of what he wears every time he robs a bank.

“We call him the business bandit because he’s dressed in business attire for the robberies,” said FBI special agent Justin Flek. “He looks like he should be working at the bank instead of robbing the bank but unfortunately he chose the wrong path.”

FBI officials believe he is allegedly involved with at least 10 bank robberies.

The first one took place in December 2015 in Boca Raton.

The robberies span from Palm Beach County all the way to Miami-Dade County, with the latest coming on March 2nd in Deerfield beach.

“He’s been pretty dangerous,” Flek explained. “He’s brandished a firearm in the recent robberies, became very aggressive during the robberies. You can see in some of the photos he has his finger on the trigger of the firearm, which in the law enforcement realm is an extremely dangerous situation to be in.”

The FBI hopes a $25,000 reward will inspire someone to come forward.

How he’s been able to elude police for two years is still unclear.

“Maybe he doesn’t live in the area,” Flek speculated. “There’s a variety of reasons why this can happen.”

If you recognize the man in the photos or have any information that could help authorities, give Crime Stoppers a call at 305-471-TIPS.