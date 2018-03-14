Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of students across Miami-Dade took part in a nationwide walkout Wednesday to mark the one month anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

The Valentine’s Day shooting claimed the lives of 14 students and three teachers.

For Wednesday’s walkouts, students were asked to leave their classrooms for 17 minutes, one minute for each person who died.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took part in the walkout at iPrep Academy where he is the principal.

Approximately 300 students left their classrooms and assembled on the playground where several student speakers addressed the shooting and the need to keep guns out of schools.

“We stand together to show the urgency of the situation and that we’ve had enough. We stand together to proclaim that change is not wanted – it is needed. We stand with MSD to make sure that these tragedies happen never again,” said one student.

“I want to stress the importance of one specific right in our society. Voting. Voting is a great way to become politically involved in our society. By voting you are making your voice heard and you are registering your opinion on how the government should operate. Representatives are supposed to represent the people and it is crucial that we elect the right people to help support our cause. We cannot elect people who sit idly by and force parents to suffer, parents who will never be able to see their children again. We must elect people who will support our cause,” said another student.

At Coral Reef High in southwest Miami-Dade, students left their classrooms and formed a heart on the school’s football field and observed 17 minutes of silence.

Most of the students wore orange shirts. They were encouraged to do so on social media as a representation of the hashtag #Enough which was advocated by the Women’s Youth March which has supported student issues in the past.

The school’s principal got up on a ladder before the silent observance to tell the students they were all special and they were all leaders in the community.

Watching from the sidelines was one woman who had two boys who attended the school – a freshman and a senior.

“This shooting was very close to my heart because it could have happened to them. They could have been the victims, or any of their friends, so that’s why I am out here, hopefully it will never happen again to anybody. We need sensible gun control and definitely not have any guns in schools at all,” she said.

At Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, students walked to the football where they were addressed by three speakers from their student body organization who talked about the need for gun control.

A North Miami Beach High students held hands in a giant circle and at Miami Central High the large turnout was inspiring.

The nationwide walkouts were not just in memory of those who died in Parkland, but also a call for leaders to enact a number of gun reforms including a ban on assault rifles and high capacity magazines, and for expanding background checks to all gun sales.