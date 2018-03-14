By Suzy Fielders
Looking for the best egg rolls in Miami? This list is the top five places to check out the best options in the South Florida area. From Chinese to Vietnamese restaurants, each location on this list offers there own version of egg rolls. With no two egg rolls alike, get started enjoying some of the best in Miami by working your way through this list!
3 Chefs at Brickell
48 S.W. 12th St.
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 377-8338
www.3chefs-mia.com
This South Florida hot spot has three convenient locations – Brickell, Downtown Miami, and Hialeah (under the name KungFu Restaurant at this location). They offer a wide variety of Asian food with a focus on Chinese and Vietnamese dishes. This includes amazing egg rolls! Click here to view their full menu.
3451 N.E. 1st Ave.
(305) 573-8886
www.midtownchinese.com
Blackbrick is a chef owned restaurant by renowned and well-known Chef Richard Hales. Chef Richard has been featured on the show Diners and Drive-ins & Dives with Guy Fieri on the Food Network. Click here to see the full menu. Don’t forget to follow Chef Richard on Twitter for the latest news and specials at the restaurant.
3401 N. Miami Ave., Suite 125
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 576-8096
www.sakayakitchen.com
Named one of “The Top 6 Places to Taste the New Asian Fusion” by Bon Appetit Magazine, Sakaya Kitchen is the place to visit for egg rolls. They are known for theirHouse-made napa kimchi egg rolls, served with Ginger hot sauce. Check out the full menu by clicking here. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for more information and updates.
Related: Best Cooking Classes In Miami
4700 S. Le Jeune Road
Miami, FL 33146
(305) 666-0130
www.cheftianexpress.com
For those craving egg rolls, but in a hurry check out Chef Tian Express Chinese Restaurant. Click here to view their full menu. They also offer online ordering to make pick up even faster! For those that live within 3 miles of the restaurant, they provide delivery services.
2293 S.W. 17th Ave.
Miami, FL 33145
(305) 858-9801
www.pekinchineserestaurant.com
This restaurant has all things Chinese food, including delicious egg rolls. They have online ordering, for both pick up and delivery. Delivery is only available within three miles of the restaurant. View the full menu by clicking here.
Related: Best Restaurants In South Florida