By Suzy Fielders



Looking for the best egg rolls in Miami? This list is the top five places to check out the best options in the South Florida area. From Chinese to Vietnamese restaurants, each location on this list offers there own version of egg rolls. With no two egg rolls alike, get started enjoying some of the best in Miami by working your way through this list!

3 Chefs at Brickell

48 S.W. 12th St.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 377-8338

www.3chefs-mia.com

This South Florida hot spot has three convenient locations – Brickell, Downtown Miami, and Hialeah (under the name KungFu Restaurant at this location). They offer a wide variety of Asian food with a focus on Chinese and Vietnamese dishes. This includes amazing egg rolls! Click here to view their full menu.

Blackbrick

3451 N.E. 1st Ave.

Blackbrick is a chef owned restaurant by renowned and well-known Chef Richard Hales. Chef Richard has been featured on the show Diners and Drive-ins & Dives with Guy Fieri on the Food Network. Click here to see the full menu. Don’t forget to follow Chef Richard on Twitter for the latest news and specials at the restaurant.

Sakaya Kitchen

3401 N. Miami Ave., Suite 125

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 576-8096

www.sakayakitchen.com

Named one of “The Top 6 Places to Taste the New Asian Fusion” by Bon Appetit Magazine, Sakaya Kitchen is the place to visit for egg rolls. They are known for theirHouse-made napa kimchi egg rolls, served with Ginger hot sauce. Check out the full menu by clicking here. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for more information and updates.

Chef Tian Express Chinese Restaurant

4700 S. Le Jeune Road

Miami, FL 33146

(305) 666-0130

www.cheftianexpress.com

For those craving egg rolls, but in a hurry check out Chef Tian Express Chinese Restaurant. Click here to view their full menu. They also offer online ordering to make pick up even faster! For those that live within 3 miles of the restaurant, they provide delivery services.

Peking Chinese Restaurant

2293 S.W. 17th Ave.

Miami, FL 33145

(305) 858-9801

www.pekinchineserestaurant.com

This restaurant has all things Chinese food, including delicious egg rolls. They have online ordering, for both pick up and delivery. Delivery is only available within three miles of the restaurant. View the full menu by clicking here.

