WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump has replaced Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo, after months of speculation surrounding Tillerson’s role in  the Trump administration. The Washington Post first reported news of the latest staff shakeup for the Trump White house.

Mr. Trump tweeted the news of Tillerson’s ouster, thanking Tillerson for his service.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

