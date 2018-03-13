Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump has replaced Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo, after months of speculation surrounding Tillerson’s role in the Trump administration. The Washington Post first reported news of the latest staff shakeup for the Trump White house.

Mr. Trump tweeted the news of Tillerson’s ouster, thanking Tillerson for his service.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.