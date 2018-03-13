Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — What a difference a day makes! Monday was warm, steamy and stormy and Tuesday morning it is a chilly start with lows in the mid-50s across Broward and Miami-Dade.

It is another reminder that winter is not over quite yet. Some areas are 20 to 23 degrees colder in comparison to Monday morning. Average low this time of year is 65 degrees.

It is cool across the Keys as well with lows falling to the upper 50s.

There is a brisk Northerly breeze bringing cooler, drier air in the wake of a strong cold front that moved through Monday.

Tuesday afternoon will be beautiful with plenty of bright sunshine and low humidity.

Highs Tuesday will be pleasant in the low 70s. Average high for today is 80 degrees.

With high pressure in control, we will continue to see chilly nights and mornings over the next few days and enjoy mostly sunny, dry and pleasant afternoons.

Tonight will be chilly again with mostly low 50s and some inland areas could fall to the upper 40s. Wednesday afternoon will be mild and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we may see our coldest lows with low 50s and upper 40s. Thursday afternoon highs will remain below normal with low to mid 70s.

As high pressure shifts into the western Atlantic and we have more of an onshore flow, our temperatures will start to moderate and creep up on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend will be warmer with lows in the low 60s and highs in the 80s.