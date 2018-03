Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Police in Pembroke Pines are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

10-year-old Dorian Hall El has been missing since approximately 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve yellow shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers and a black book bag.

The boy was last in the area of 13901 Northwest 4th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.