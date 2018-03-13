Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Students nationwide plan to walk out of their classrooms on Wednesday – a month after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

School districts are preparing for hundreds of thousands of students to take part in the #NeverAgain protest.

School superintendents in South Florida are embracing the movement. Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie is hoping the walkouts can be positive.

“We are proud of our students’ focus and determination to turn their grief and outrage into action, as they dedicate themselves to effecting positive change in this country,” wrote Runcie in a letter he sent students home with on Monday. “Staff will not interfere with peaceful student-led protests or gatherings at schools.”

Runcie went on to say he wants school staff to stay with the kids to keep them safe.

On Monday, organizers held a video conference about the walkouts.

“I feel like all this legislation is being passed and, not one time, has someone stepped into Miami Edison and said what can we do for you guys? What can we do to help you guys succeed more,” one student on the call said.

The participants from Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Denver and other major cities are all hoping to push back against guns and efforts to put more guns in the classroom.

“It just sounds like making our schools into prisons, which they already are,” another student said.

Last week, Florida passed laws allowing schools districts to arm school staff.

While most school boards, including Miami-Dade and Broward, are not interested, the measure is now in a federal proposal put out by President Donald Trump on Monday.

The plan calls for “rigorous” firearm training for some teachers, Congress to provide legislation to make background checks more effective and more mental health resources.

The resident is pulling back on previous comments about raising the minimum age nationwide from 18 to 21 to buy an assault rifle.

The White House admitted Monday they don’t have support in Congress.

The president’s proposal will likely be in the crosshairs of national walkouts Wednesday.

Stoneman Douglas survivors continue to raise their voices.

Over the weekend, several survivors shared their firsthand accounts of what happened on social media.

The teenagers wrote the graphic details of what they witnessed.

Counselors are still available in all district school and school staff are being encouraged to help students share their feeling about the tragedy.

Crisis support information is available here.

Also, if you see something, say something. Information and tips can be shared anonymously in the following ways:

• Call 754-321-0911

• Email school911@browardschools.com

• Text CRIMES 274637 – the message must begin with SBBC

• Submit online via broward.k12.fl.us/siu/siunew/tipsemail.asp

