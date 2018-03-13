Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case of self-confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, the Broward State Attorney says.

The announcement came down Tuesday afternoon when they filed a Notice of Intent in his case.

Authorities say Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day, killing 17 people including students and staff.

The announcement comes days after Cruz appeared in court to hear the new charges against him — an additional 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder, the result of a grand jury indictment filed Friday. Cruz also faces 17 counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

That means Cruz faces 17 counts of first-degree murder for the taking the lives of students, teachers, and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for leaving another group of people wounded.

Cruz is still being held without bond. Cruz is set to return to court Wednesday to be formally arraigned on the new charges.

