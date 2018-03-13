Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three men on trial for the murder of Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian Tephford were convicted of all charges Tuesday.

A Broward jury convicted Bernard Forbes, Andre Delancy and Eloyn Ingraham on first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Deputy Tephford.

They were also convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of a second deputy, following a trial that started in June 2017.

Deputy Tephford, a husband and father of three was killed during a traffic stop in Tamarac in November 2006. Deputy Corey Carbocci was wounded in the attack.

Carbocci, who was called for backup, was shot five times. A protective vest saved his life.

Tephford, however, wasn’t wearing one.

It all started when Tephord pulled over Shante Spencer thinking she might be driving a stolen car. Eloyn Ingraham was her passenger.

When Tephford and Carbocci returned to their cars to run checks on the Spencer, they were ambushed with gunfire.

Prosecutors said he called Forbes and Delancy on his cell phone, and the two men showed up at the scene with guns drawn, firing on the deputies.

All three defendants were arrested the next day.

Spencer testified at the trial as a key prosecution witness.

The attempted murder charge comes with a maximum sentence of life in prison, though Broward Circuit Judge Paul Backman is unlikely to announce a decision until after the penalty phase of the trial is completed.