This year marks the Florida Lottery’s 30th birthday and the agency is celebrating with an impressive milestone – more than $33 billion generated for education in Florida! These unprecedented contributions have also enabled more than 775,000 students to attend college through the Lottery-funded Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

For the past 30 years, the Florida Lottery has proven itself to be a dedicated and dependable partner to Florida’s students and schools, generating more than $1 billion for Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) for each of the past 15 consecutive years.

While these funds represent only a small portion of the state’s overall education budget, the positive impact is felt in communities from the Panhandle to the Keys.

Bright Futures Scholarship recipient Karli McGregor is a shining example of the Lottery’s commitment to education. The University of Central Florida student is currently working towards her Bachelor’s Degree, and credits her Bright Futures Scholarship as the reason she’s able to attend college and graduate virtually debt-free.

For more information, visit http://www.flalottery.com/brightFutures

The Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which is primarily funded by the Florida Lottery, was created in 1997 by the Florida Legislature to assist students in pursuing postsecondary educational and career goals. Since the program’s inception, the Lottery has contributed more than $5 billion to send over 775,000 students to college.

Above content provided by the Florida Lottery.