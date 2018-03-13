Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Efforts continue to move forward as parents and students fight for change following the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

Andrew Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, was killed in the massacre, shot multiple times by confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz.

In the hard conversations that have followed in the aftermath of the shooting, Pollack has said the focus needs to be on school safety and not gun control.

“After every other school shooting, the media focused on gun control and it just keeps happening,” Pollack said. “In this country we’ve been fighting over gun control for 200 years. Lets put all our differences aside and focus on something we can all come together on and that’s protecting our schools and keeping our kids safe. That’s what it should be about.”

Pollack began an initiative called Meadow’s Movement.

“I had a vision that instead of sitting at the cemetery, I could go sit at a spectacular playground and it’s starting to come through. All my friends that love me they asked me what they can do for me and I just said ‘you know what, let’s build the nicest playground in Broward County.”

Pollack was very involved with the school safety law that was passed last week in Tallahassee.

He is quick to point out that it was a team effort that helped get the bill signed.

“When I went to Tallahassee, I wasn’t gonna leave without getting that bill signed and I commend the other families,” he said. “We all worked together, we came together all from different areas, from different mindsets, we all came together and we all decided that this bill was in the best interest of our children.”

Pollack said the families were in Tallahassee for several days meeting with anyone they could that was planning to vote against the bill.

“After hearing our stories and talking to them, they put the best interest of the community [as the priority] and voted yes,” he explained. “We won by a large margin and it meant a lot to us and to the families because now we have this bill passed in Florida and we can go to the other governors now and we can set the example. Florida can be the example state of promoting school safety and taking it serious.”

More information about Meadow’s Movement can be found at www.remembermeadow.com