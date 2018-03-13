Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins are acting quickly to replace three-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry.

Multiple sources are reporting that Miami is adding two speedy wideouts who are known to have good hands and high football IQs.

Veteran Danny Amendola, who has been with New England for the past five seasons, is planning to sign with the Dolphins.

Danny Amendola is staying in the AFC East… expected to sign with Miami Dolphins per source. — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) March 13, 2018

Over his nine year career, Amendola has caught 426 passes for 4109 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He was Tom Brady’s main target during the Pats run to the Super Bowl last year, reeling in 26 passes for 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including 8 for 152 in the big game.

Miami wasn’t done there as reports emerged that receiver Albert Wilson is discussing a $24 million, three-year deal with the Dolphins.

The #Dolphins are planning to sign former #Chiefs WR Albert Wilson to a 3-year deal worth $24M when the league year begins, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018

Wilson, an undrafted free agent, has played four years with Kansas City and caught 42 passes for 554 yards and three touchdowns last season, all career highs, despite playing in only 13 games.

He is expected to sign after the start of the NFL’s new year Wednesday.

Amendola and Wilson will help replace Landry, whom the Dolphins have agreed to the Cleveland Browns for two draft picks.

Wilson is from Port St. Lucie, Florida.

In four seasons with the Chiefs, he caught 124 passes for 1,544 yards and seven touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE MOVES

Reserve safety Walt Aikens is discussing re-signing with Miami, the person said, and is likely to reach a deal.

Walt Akins is signing back with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year deal, per league source. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 13, 2018

Aikens has been with the Dolphins since his rookie season in 2014 and has become a key contributor on special teams.

As expected, the Dolphins released veteran linebacker Lawrence Timmons.

Timmons went AWOL on the eve of last year’s opener, was briefly suspended and played poorly when he returned.

He signed a $12 million, two-year contract in 2017 after 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His departure clears $5.5 million in cap space for Miami.

