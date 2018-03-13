Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Long before the tragedy at her namesake school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas had secured her place in South Florida history.

Now people are fighting to make sure a part of her legacy doesn’t fade away.

A good size crowd came out to weigh in on how state parks should preserve and purpose the Stoneman Douglas cottage.

It sits on a small lot in a Coconut Grove residential neighborhood.

Majorie Stoneman Douglas had the home built in 1926.

She lived there the rest of her life, passing away at the age of 108.

It is not large, with three small rooms, but a lot took place at the cottage.

Stoneman Douglas was a Florida icon and champion of the Florida Everglades.

“She wrote the most famous book “The Everglades: River of Grass” as well as over 100 short stories,” said Theodora Long from Biscayne Nature Center.

The River of Grass was the clarion call to preserve and restore the everglades, an issue still very much with us.

She was Florida conscious when it came to things green and wet, and it all happened in her little cottage.

“Yeah, it still has her spirit there,” said Long.

Stoneman Douglas was a force, speaking to crowds well past her 100th birthday.

She wanted the public to enjoy the home, but the practical matter is that it is small and sits in the heart of an upscale neighborhood on a narrow street with little parking.

Not everyone wants a museum in the neighborhood.

“At this point, no definitive plan,” said Sheena Murray with Florida State Parks. “We are here to see what the public would like to see.”

Florida State Parks told CBS4’s Hank Tester that there will be about an 18 month-long process before they decide just what exactly they can do with the old, historic home.