Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami/AP) — A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student is improving after falling critically ill from an intestinal infection weeks after being shot five times at the Parkland school.

Broward Health spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said Tuesday that Anthony Borges’ condition has now been upgraded to fair. He had been in critical condition.

Borges, among the most seriously wounded of the survivors, is credited with saving the lives of 20 students by using his body to block a classroom door during the Feb. 14 attack where 17 people were killed.

The family’s attorney says that after surgeries, his intestinal area has been sealed off. Alex Arreaza says Borges is breathing on his own after being taken off a ventilator.

Borges’ family has filed notice that they will sue Florida authorities to seek money to cover the cost of his recovery.

There is a GoFundMe campaign whose money is earmarked for medical expenses but the funds can’t be used for other purposes.

Now there is another fund being organized by No More Tears, a Broward County-based nonprofit organization that helps victims of domestic, sexual and physical violence. Money from that fund will be used to pay for new housing arrangements because Anthony cannot climb up the stairs of his family’s fourth-story apartment. No More Tears is collecting money to help them pay for food and other needs as well because his parents haven’t been able to work since the shooting. No More Tears is accepting donations through its website at nomoretearsusa.org/donate.

Donors using PayPal should type “Parkland Survivor” in the notes section of their submission to ensure the contribution is routed to the family, according to their Facebook post.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)