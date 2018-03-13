Amazon Recalls Portable Chargers On Reports Of Fires, Burns

Filed Under:Amazon, Consumer, Local TV, Portable Charger, Recall

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is recalling 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports that they can overheat and cause fires or burns.

AmazonBasics portable power bank (Courtesy: CPSC)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Amazon received 53 reports of the chargers overheating, including one of a customer who was burned by battery acid.

There were also four reports of property damage due to fire and smoke.

The CPSC says customers should stop using the chargers and contact Amazon for a refund. Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. says it is also contacting customers.

The power banks, used to charge smartphones and other gadgets on the go, were sold at Amazon.com, Amazon book stores and Amazon pop-up shops between Dec. 2014 and July 2017. They cost between $9 and $40.

This recall involves six versions:

  • 16,100 mAh
  • 10,000 mAh
  • 5,600 mAh
  • 2,000 mAh with micro USB cable
  • 3,000 mAh
  • 3,000 mAh with USB micro cable

The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the unit. Product ID number B00LRK8EVO, B00LRK8HJ8, B00LRK8I7O, B00LRK8IV0, B00LRK8JDC or B00ZQ4JQAA is printed on the back of the unit.

Amazon says customers can request a refund by calling toll-free at 855-215-5134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or through its website, amazonpowerbank.expertinquiry.com.

