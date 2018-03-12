Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Vigilante justice on Biscayne Boulevard.

Drivers involved in a multi-vehicle crash on NE 36th Street and Biscayne Boulevard on Sunday jumped into action as a driver of an SUV tried to leave the scene.

When the SUV driver hit the gas, several of the other drivers ran to it and tried to stop it from leaving.

The police were called and the driver of the SUV was able to get away with two men chasing it. It didn’t get far before another SUV blocked its path.

When the driver of the SUV refused to get out, the men tried to open one of its doors. They then moved to the driver’s side and started banging on the window.

Another man then emerged from a van with a hammer and started smashing the SUV’s windows.

The driver of the SUV was finally able to get away. Miami police found the driver and made an arrest a short time later.