Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami Beach Crash, Rielle Creighton

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Vigilante justice on Biscayne Boulevard.

Drivers involved in a multi-vehicle crash on NE 36th Street and Biscayne Boulevard on Sunday jumped into action as a driver of an SUV tried to leave the scene.

When the SUV driver hit the gas, several of the other drivers ran to it and tried to stop it from leaving.

The police were called and the driver of the SUV was able to get away with two men chasing it. It didn’t get far before another SUV blocked its path.

When the driver of the SUV refused to get out, the men tried to open one of its doors. They then moved to the driver’s side and started banging on the window.

Another man then emerged from a van with a hammer and started smashing the SUV’s windows.

The driver of the SUV was finally able to get away. Miami police found the driver and made an arrest a short time later.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch